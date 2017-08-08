SODELPA wants people to exercise their voting rights

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) feels that creating awareness on pre-polling and the actual polling process is important to make the 2018 General Election an inclusive one.

In an interview, party leader Sitiveni Rabuka, who is touring the North, said their tour was focused on creating awareness, emphasising to people to exercise their voting rights. Mr Rabuka said it was important for people to know and understand the polling dates and whether there would be pre-polling in their areas.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.