/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asian nationals who were deported from Fiji arrive at the Changchun Longjia International Airport. Picture: SUPPLIED

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has called on Government to strictly screen everyone coming into the country following the deportation of 77 Chinese nationals for alleged telecom and online fraud cases.

Ro Teimumu said news of the deportation shocked Fijians locally and around the world.

For more on Ro Teimumu and NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad comments on this issue, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.