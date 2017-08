/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a regular scribe.

I loved one answer to the question "What should be done to sex offenders (FT 3/8)," he starts.

The chap says: "They should be given very heavy punishment such as lashes every morning and afternoon until they are released from prison."

This reminds me of a former workmate who used to say: "You should be given a hiding three times a day after meals." Talk about a heavy penalty!