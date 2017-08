/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama shares a light moment with students of Matawailevu Kindergarten School after its opening in Ra yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

"WE are not a shortcut Government, that's not how we operate."

This was the message from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to three villages in Ra when he opened early childhood centres in each community yesterday.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.