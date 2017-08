/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited Nalawa Number One gang as they were harvesting cane yesterday. He thanked them for their contribution to an important industry and assured them of Government's continued support to sugar. Picture BALJEET SINGH

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama assured people living along the Kings Rd in Barotu, Ra, that drainage concerns raised during a talanoa session yesterday afternoon would be looked into.

During the discussions, held after the opening of a $148,000 early childhood centre, residents from the area informed Mr Bainimarama of their plight.

