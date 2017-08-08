Five die in fire

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mother and daughter during happier times...Vilisi Hazel Ranadi,3,deceased with her mother Salaseini Maramaeluvuka. Picture: SUPPLIED

THREE children were among five people killed after they were trapped inside a burning house in Lautoka late on Sunday night.

Stricken relatives and neighbours yesterday related how they stood helplessly as the panicking victims cried out desperately for help, unable to open burglar grilles that secured all doors and windows of the home.

For more on this unfortunate event taht claimed the lives of three children, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.