Coke Zero Deans: FSSRU to discuss need for overseas officials

Update: 7:53PM THERE is a possibility the organisers of the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans competition will meet the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union referees Association to decide on having overseas officials over or not.

Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram said whatever would be decided during their meeting would be beneficial in terms of contributing to their strive of developing the game and its players.

"We have taken that into consideration, the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) will have a chat with our local officials. And it's all about development whether we will bring them in or not. That's a decision that the FSSRU and the Fiji Rugby Union Referees have to make," Tikaram said.

He said there was always room for them to improve in terms of performing on particular levels of the game.