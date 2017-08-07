Fiji Time: 11:17 PM on Monday 7 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coke Zero Deans: FSSRU to discuss need for overseas officials

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 7:53PM THERE is a possibility the organisers of the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans competition will meet the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union referees Association to decide on having overseas officials over or not.

Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram said whatever would be decided during their meeting would be beneficial in terms of contributing to their strive of developing the game and its players.

"We have taken that into consideration, the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) will have a chat with our local officials. And it's all about development whether we will bring them in or not. That's a decision that the FSSRU and the Fiji Rugby Union Referees have to make," Tikaram said.

He said there was always room for them to improve in terms of performing on particular levels of the game.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.140953.1409
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.42600.4140
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.63650.6115
USD 0.50340.4864

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. House fire claims five lives
  2. Deported
  3. Never too late to change
  4. NFP 'pretty relaxed' on poll results
  5. 'God's calling' on Ruth
  6. Karunaratne: Fijians looking for change
  7. New challenge
  8. 'People taking political position'
  9. Police investigate home fire, seek public help
  10. Speak out, says queen

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  9. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)
  10. Deported Monday (07 Aug)