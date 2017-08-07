Fiji Time: 11:17 PM on Monday 7 August

AFL: Fiji women to play Great Britain

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 7:44PM AUSTRALIAN Football League women's Vonu team will play Great Britain in their second match of the 2017 AFL International Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

AFL Fiji development officer and Fiji men's Tribe coach Simon Highfield said it was a heart break loss after the team went down to Canada 15-16 in their first match.

"The game opened up in the second half with Fiji Vonu taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. With Canada scrambling a last-gasp point in the dying stages of the match to draw scores level, the match would go in to overtime until either team could break the deadlock. Another desperate point was enough to steal the win for Canada," he said

"The girls are showing tremendous improvement from their 2014 campaign, 2017 looks to be the year that Fiji Vonu challenge the world's best and showcase the talent developing in Fiji."

Fiji plays Great Britain on Wednesday.








