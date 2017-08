/ Front page / News

Update: 7:37PM THREE men were admitted at the Labasa Hospital over the weekend after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a taxi which was traveling to Labasa from Savusavu.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 42-year-old man driving the private vehicle had been airlifted to Suva after receiving serious injuries.

Ms Naisoro said the rest of the vehicle occupants were admitted at Labasa Hospital.

She said Police had begun their investigations.