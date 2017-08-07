Fiji Time: 11:17 PM on Monday 7 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coke Zero Deans: Newcomers Cuvu and St Johns pace setters

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 7:34PM MAJOR sponsors of the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans viewed newcomers Cuvu College and Saint John's College as pace setters for this year's tournament.

Coca-Cola-Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram said the 'new kids' on the block showed that they had potential.

"We want to thank the two schools Cuvu College and Saint John's Cawaci for raising the bar and for taking this level of competition to another level," Tikaram said.

He said it was a very good, strong and competitive semi-final and that they all played a great game of rugby indicating a good future for Fiji rugby.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.140953.1409
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.42600.4140
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.63650.6115
USD 0.50340.4864

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. House fire claims five lives
  2. Deported
  3. Never too late to change
  4. NFP 'pretty relaxed' on poll results
  5. 'God's calling' on Ruth
  6. Karunaratne: Fijians looking for change
  7. New challenge
  8. 'People taking political position'
  9. Police investigate home fire, seek public help
  10. Speak out, says queen

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  9. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)
  10. Deported Monday (07 Aug)