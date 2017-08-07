Coke Zero Deans: Newcomers Cuvu and St Johns pace setters

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:34PM MAJOR sponsors of the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans viewed newcomers Cuvu College and Saint John's College as pace setters for this year's tournament.

Coca-Cola-Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram said the 'new kids' on the block showed that they had potential.

"We want to thank the two schools Cuvu College and Saint John's Cawaci for raising the bar and for taking this level of competition to another level," Tikaram said.

He said it was a very good, strong and competitive semi-final and that they all played a great game of rugby indicating a good future for Fiji rugby.