Water situation: Repair works to disrupt supply

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 4:44PM REPAIR works beside Zahoor St in Martintar, Nadi, will cause water supply disruptions to residents in and around this area.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers living in this part of Nadi that water supply will be disrupted from 6am tomorrow to 5pm.

Areas affected include Martintar Rd, Cawa Rd, Mt. St Mary's, Brewers Rd, Northern Press Rd, Capricorn Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Hexagon Hotel, Zahoor St, Oasis Hotel, Sandalwood St, Sitar Restaurant, Nadi Bay Resort, Kennedy St, Saunaka, Mountain View, and part of Wailoaloa.

The authority has advised customers in this area to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm tomorrow.








