Kumar in court for alleged corruption

Update: 4:20PM A FORMER employee of a printery in Suva was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today on a corruption-related charge.

Pranesh Kumar appeared before Magistrate Liyanage Wickramasekara charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for two counts of obtaining a financial advantage contrary to Section 326 (1) of the Crimes Act No.44 of 2009.

FICAC lawyer Laite Bokini-Ratu informed the court that the first phase disclosures had been served to the accused.

It is alleged that in 2016, Mr Kumar engaged in unlawful conduct by uplifting and filling out cheque numbers belonging to the Government before falsifying signatures on the said cheques and cashing the same.

The court heard he obtained a financial advantage to the sum of $5100 in total knowing that he was not eligible to receive the said amount.

Mr Kumar has been remanded in custody after failing to produce two sureties for bail.

The matter will be called again tomorrow to check on the sureties.