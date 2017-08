/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the TechCamp. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:03PM MORE than 30 Pacific personnel within the media industry are attending a TechCamp Fiji workshop.

The program is a three-day interactive regional capacity building workshop to connect civil society, NGOs, and journalists with technology experts and resources in order to increase organisational capacities and co-create technology solutions to real-world challenges.

The workshop is being organised by the US embassy and the Fiji National University.