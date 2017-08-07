Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Monday 7 August

Addressing violence against women, girls with disabilities

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 3:47PM WOMEN and girls with disabilities do not report cases of violence, abuse and exploitation because of barriers and challenges they face as a woman and as a person with a disability.

Pacific Disability Forum (PDF) CEO Setareki Macanawai made this comment at the first-ever regional dialogue on Ending Violence against women and girls with disabilities (EVAW) in the Pacific.

PDF in partnership with the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office (MCO) and funding from the Australian Government hosted the event from August 7-9 at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

In her opening address, Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey reiterated the Australian government's commitment to disability inclusion and gender equality.

She said the dialogue was an excellent opportunity for stakeholders to discuss ways to ensure support services for victims of gender-based violence were responsive to the needs of women and girls with disabilities.

"Australia wants to develop a richer understanding of how disability is experienced, and the barriers people with a disability face in their everyday lives. Regional dialogues, such as this one, are ideal forums to continue these conversations," Ms Twomey said.

Mr Macanawai said the dialogue was focused on creating awareness among stakeholders of the challenges faced by women and girls with disabilities in accessing EVAW services and increasing their knowledge on the intersectionality of violence against women and girls, and disability inclusion.








