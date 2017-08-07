Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Monday 7 August

Naitaisiri MPs to institute internal investigations

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 3:38PM SODELPA MPs Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki and Aseri Radrodro have told their political party that they will institute their own internal investigations into media reports alleging threats made to Fijians of Indian descent that they will be evicted if they don't vote for the party.

"We are saddened that our proud province and our people have to come under such unwarranted attention," the MPs said in a statement issued today.

"We don't know if this is a political move to bring disrepute to the party and to our province, but we wish to register our disappointment and state that Naitasiri land runs from Tomaniivi to Laucala Bay and includes places like Tamavua and Kalabu and Wainibuku or even Tovata. And our people and our chiefs have long accommodated people from all races to live on our lands. So we ask that people do not generalise and have fear that they will be victimised because of their political affiliation," they said.

The MPs, both originally of Naitasiri, also said that they are aware FICAC and the Supervisor of Elections was now involved, and they respected the process.

And they have asked that the matter not be used as a political matter reasoning the work of an individual if proven to be true could not be read as the authority of the party or that of the province.








