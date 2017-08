/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama meets Nalawa cane cuters. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 2:53PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met members of Nalawa Number One gang in Ra this morning.

During the talanoa session, he thanked the cane cutters for their contribution to the sugar industry.

He said Government remained committed to ensuring the industry would have a sustainable future.