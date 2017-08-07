Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Monday 7 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional meetings to prepare for 48th leaders' meet

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 2:50PM A SERIES of regional meetings begin today at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat as preparations for the 48th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting next month (September) in Apia, Samoa enters its final stages.

The Smaller Island States (SIS) Officials Meeting and the Pacific ACP Officials Meeting (PACPOM) began today.

The two-day Forum Officials Committee meeting begins tomorrow, August 8 which among other items, is expected to discuss proposed key priorities for Forum leaders' consideration and decision when they meet next month.

The week will end with the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting this Friday August 11.

The SIS Officials Meeting will mark the first annual progress report on work that has commenced in the five priority areas identified by the SIS Regional Strategy 2016-2020; the Strategy was endorsed by SIS Leaders in Palau in 2016.

Discussions during the PACPOM will primarily be around preparations for a successor to the Cotonou Agreement. The Cotonou Agreement was signed in 2000 between the ACP Group of States and the European Union ends in February 2020; negotiations for a successor arrangement should begin by August 2018.

The Forum Foreign Ministers meeting will discuss current geopolitical trends and what they mean for the Pacific region. Foreign Ministers will also discuss how they can work together to advance the Forum's foreign policy priorities, and to strengthen the voice of the Pacific in international affairs.

The meeting of Forum Foreign Ministers will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.140953.1409
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.42600.4140
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.63650.6115
USD 0.50340.4864

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. House fire claims five lives
  2. Deported
  3. NFP 'pretty relaxed' on poll results
  4. 'God's calling' on Ruth
  5. New challenge
  6. Karunaratne: Fijians looking for change
  7. 'People taking political position'
  8. Police investigate home fire, seek public help
  9. Speak out, says queen
  10. Never too late to change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  4. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  7. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)
  8. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  9. ACS netters receive new uniforms ahead of tourney Saturday (05 Aug)
  10. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances Thursday (03 Aug)