$50k grant for eye care

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 2:32PM THE Fred Hollows Foundation's Pacific Eye Institute received a donation of $50,000 that will be used to purchase a retina camera for the institute's mobile eye clinic.

Fiji Water Foundation CEO Rokoseru Nabalarua said their funding was part of their policy of seeking meaningful opportunities to make a difference in health care for the general public.

In receiving the grant, Dr Biu Sikivou said the retina camera would assist in the early detection of various sight-related conditions such as eye diseases related to diabetes.

She said the retina camera would allow trained nurses and technicians to identify and grade diabetic retinopathy.

She added those that need further assessment would be referred to an ophthalmologist.

Fred Hollows Foundation executive director Andrew Bell said the Foundation was honoured to be partnering with the Foundation and the Ministry of Health to provide eye care to rural communities.








