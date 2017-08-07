Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Monday 7 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Koya opens Power hours workshop

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Monday, August 07, 2017

Update: 1:29PM FIJI'S Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya opened the Fiji Tourism Power hours Training Workshop at Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva today.

He said the ministry in this new financial year had been provided appropriate funding and tasked to ensure further development of MSMEs to help propagate jobs, generate income, stimulate entrepreneurship, eradicate poverty and ultimately advance the livelihood of all Fijians.

"This workshop supports the vision of the Fijian Government to enhance sustainable growth and economic contribution of all MSMEs in Fiji. We are committed to strengthening our Fijian tourism industry and leveraging its performance to benefit all Fijians."

More than 50 participants from around the region, with most of them local MSME operators in Fiji's tourism industry, are attending the workshop, facilitated by South Pacific Tourism Organisation in partnership with MITT.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.140953.1409
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.42600.4140
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.63650.6115
USD 0.50340.4864

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. House fire claims five lives
  2. Deported
  3. NFP 'pretty relaxed' on poll results
  4. 'God's calling' on Ruth
  5. New challenge
  6. Karunaratne: Fijians looking for change
  7. 'People taking political position'
  8. Police investigate home fire, seek public help
  9. Speak out, says queen
  10. Never too late to change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  4. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  7. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)
  8. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  9. ACS netters receive new uniforms ahead of tourney Saturday (05 Aug)
  10. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances Thursday (03 Aug)