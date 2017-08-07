Koya opens Power hours workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya (front with garland) with participants and stakeholders at the workshop this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:29PM FIJI'S Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya opened the Fiji Tourism Power hours Training Workshop at Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva today.

He said the ministry in this new financial year had been provided appropriate funding and tasked to ensure further development of MSMEs to help propagate jobs, generate income, stimulate entrepreneurship, eradicate poverty and ultimately advance the livelihood of all Fijians.

"This workshop supports the vision of the Fijian Government to enhance sustainable growth and economic contribution of all MSMEs in Fiji. We are committed to strengthening our Fijian tourism industry and leveraging its performance to benefit all Fijians."

More than 50 participants from around the region, with most of them local MSME operators in Fiji's tourism industry, are attending the workshop, facilitated by South Pacific Tourism Organisation in partnership with MITT.