+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama with children of Matawailevu at the opening of the new ECE centre. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 1:11PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened a $148,000 early childhood education centre at Matawailevu, Ra, this morning.

The school was built under the adopt a school program.

Mr Bainimarama said the building was built to withstand cyclones and other weather events.

The school has a roll of 12 students.