/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Three children were among the five people killed in a house fire last night at VM Pillay Road, Lautoka. Picture: MARGARET WISE

Update: 1:03PM A HORRIFIC house fire in Lautoka late last night claimed the lives of five people.

Among those who perished are three young children.

Eyewitnesses reported that one survivor was taken to the Lautoka hospital.

Police have yet to make an official statement on the incident.