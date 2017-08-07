Ro Kevu and his origins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navunievu villager Meli Bulitogalevu shows the spot where Rokoua braced himself before hurling his spear at Lekubi Village. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

STEEPED in myth and legend, the shoreline extending from the present day Navunievu Village to the sacred point of Qarani'aisokula is filled with stories from a time when gods and men are said to have lived as one.

Earth was their common abode and both were subject to death, living side by side and having their own interests in love, war and life in general.

Navunievu Village elder Meli Bulitogalevu says that gods existed as humans then but were able to carry out supernatural feats.

Mr Bulitogalevu said according to legends passed down by his forefathers, these gods were able to fly, create islands and control the seasons.

One of them is Rokoua, the Taukei Naicobocobo — a village in the coast of Bua which is infamous for the journey of the dead into the underworld or bulu.

To this day, the only remains of Naicobocobo is the raised mounds and the rocks which once bordered this great village.

Rokoua

An example of this hero's prowess and powers lies in the story of Rokoua, a chief of great stature and power who is said to have ruled Naicobocobo with an "iron hand".

Stories passed down from generations say that while spearing for fish along the shoreline, he saw Lekubi, a village in Bua on the horizon and mistook it for the tail of a marlin.

He braced himself and threw his spear at the island.

According to the stories. when his spear landed on Lekubi, it separated part of the land, making what is the island of Yadua off the waters of Bua today.

Ro Kevu

Another chief of great strength known in the history of Naicobocobo is Ro Kevu, a prince of royal birth.

Because of some unknown circumstances he was set adrift by his mother in a basket and landed in Cakaudrove and later became the first Tui Cakau.

According to legend, he established the traditional links between the vanua of Bua and Cakaudrove.

However, to this day elders of Navunievu say that his abode at Qarani'aisokula still exists along Naicobocobo with its name being a reminder of Ro Kevu's links.

Mr Bulitogalevu says that even after his installation as the first Tui Cakau, Ro Kevu would visit his cave at Qarani'aisokula.

He said that in the past when the cave was still accessible, it was filled with seawater.

Furthermore, Mr Bulitogalevu said the cave extended to the mountain of Nasesealeka where the seawater flowed too.

"At the mountain is a small pool which filled up at high tide and dropped when it was low tide," he said.

"Pieces of coral and shells from the sea can be found in the pool which is very strange since the mountain is located in the interior further away from the sea.

"To this day the entrance to the cave is no longer accessible as it has been blocked by pieces of coral and silt."

In a strange land

"According to stories passed down to us, Ro Kevu was found by a woman from the royal house of Cakaudrove where he was brought up," Mr Bulitogalevu said.

"As the installation of the first Tui Cakau was taking place, Ro Kevu was spearing fish at a nearby reef and was identified by the chief who was about to be installed to drink the first bowl of yaqona making him the first Tui Cakau.

"However, things were not rosy for the young chief as he was soon the subject of a quarrel being a stranger holding a chiefly title."

The history of Tacilevu

When the quarrel became uncontrollable, Ro Kevu sought the help of his people in Navunievu.

Mr Bulitogalevu says the village of Navunievu was divided into two — with the upper end of the village named Tacilevu and the lower end named Waitabu.

He says that despite the differences, they were one people.

"When the call for help came from Ro Kevu even though he was in a strange land, the people of Tacilevu answered his plea," he said.

"After the war Ro Kevu was victorious and remained as Tui Cakau while he asked his kinsmen from Tacilevu to sleep for the night and allow him to prepare them a feast.

"At the feast he prepared them a serve of sweetened pudding and another a serving of soil from Tacilevu.

"He offered the people a piece of land which they named Tacilevu as a reminder of their original home."

Mr Bulitogalevu said the people of Tacilevu in Navunievu and those in Cakaudrove had a common tribal god or vu called Malo.

"Ro Kevu has long gone but the cave of Qarani'aisokula and the people of Tacilevu are a reminder of his existence," he said.

"He is one of us and is a prince of Naicobocobo."