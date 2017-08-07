PIFS discusses issues concerning women

/ Front page / News

SECRETARY-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) Dame Meg Taylor met women leaders to discuss issues concerning women in the Pacific during a closed dialogue at the PIFS headquarters in Suva last week. In a statement, PIFS stated the dialogue aimed to develop an understanding on the main issues to achieve gender equality and advance the rights of women and girls in the Pacific.

Also discussed, was how women's civil society and the need for change can work with the various levels of leadership, to make a progress on gender equality and women's human rights in the region.

The participants thanked the high level of momentum and the activities of women's civil society organisations together with their contributions at all levels.

The dialogue, which was set to strengthen the relationship between the PIFS secretary-general and women's civil society representatives, aimed to pick out the important actions to assist such efforts including both the regional mechanisms and organisations.

Meanwhile, this is the third event in the Pacific Women Shaping Pacific Development Leadership Dialogue Series, supported by the Australian Government which started in 2014.

The closed dialogue was also attended by the Speaker of the Cook Islands Parliament Niki Rattle.