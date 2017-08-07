Simmons advocates on emotional abuse

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Teen and princess category winners Matilda Simmons and Marie Chute with the carnival committee members after the crowning on Friday night. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

PARENTS need to be weary of words they use when disciplining young ones because they can also contribute to emotional abuse.

This was the message from newly-crowned Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Teen Queen Matilda Simmons, who said parents contributed to emotional abuse of their children with harsh words.

The outspoken 13-year-old, who is a Year 8 student at Labasa Primary School, said children brought up in an abusive environment tend to become abusive too.

"Therefore, as parents, you have an important role to guard your homes against this abusive situation," she said.

"I am happy and proud to have won the competition, but I must say that it was tough and I salute the other girls for advocating with me during the week-long carnival.

"Emotional abuse continues to be a matter of concern because we continue to see young people resort to suicide and other forms of illegal behaviour to address abuse.

"I thank my proud sponsors Balia Brothers Ltd and family especially my mom and dad for their endless support during the week."

Krishneeta Prasad claimed the first runner-up while Saniana Manuca was the second runner-up. In the princess category, Miss Janta Tech Ltd Marie Chute was crowned princess while Emerald Saktaumopn was the first runner-up and Katarina Bonaveidogo the second runner-up.

Miss Chute, who had advocated on suicide, urged youths and young people to talk about their problems to parents and loved ones. The aspiring lawyer thanked her sponsors and parents for their support during the week-long carnival.