TELS comes under spotlight

OPPOSITION spokesperson for education Mikaele Leawere has called on Government not to offer lip services to students applying for educational loans from the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS).

Mr Leawere, in a statement issued by the Opposition office, said he was concerned with the manner TELS recipients had been treated.

He claims students applying for the $1000 loan have so far just received $400 of the total loan.

TELS board chairperson Dixon Seeto said he was not aware of the issue.

In the statement Mr Leawere said the announcement made during the budget regarding TELS was a stark contrast of the reality on the ground.

"This is a quarter of the amount and taking into consideration the cost of bus fare, lunch and other educational expenses, the amount is just a drop in the ocean for students to meet up with their respective needs," Mr Leawere claimed.

Mr Leawere claimed students awarded loans through TELS needed help and should be given a fair deal and must be assisted wholly, not partially.