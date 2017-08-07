Fiji Time: 4:00 PM on Monday 7 August

Abraham: Research, consultations were done

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, August 07, 2017

EXTENSIVE and comprehensive research combined with consultations with various stakeholders was used to determine the $17.50 per tonne hire rate for mechanical harvesters, says the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

CEO Joel Abraham said the rate was not plucked out of thin air and he also called on concerned parties to seek an audience with him if they needed further clarification on the issue.

"In order to arrive at the regulated price, the commission had conducted extensive quantitative and qualitative research through consultations, studying field data and financial information obtained from relevant stakeholders including but not limited to farmers, mechanical harvester owners, lorry drivers and Fiji Sugar Corporation," he said.

Mr Abraham was responding to concerns raised by the Rarawai Penang and Lautoka Cane Producers Associations that the $17.50 per tonne rate had been reached without due consultation with harvester owners.

More recently, cooperatives had raised concerns that the $17.50 rate did not take into consideration loan repayments, wages for operators and maintenance costs.

Mr Abraham said the cost review included the consideration of all the costs associated with the mechanical harvesting of sugar cane. "Variable and fixed costs were taken into account, including provisions for loan repayment," he said.

Mr Abraham added that the owners of mechanical harvesters determined a pricing bundle which included harvesting, the sardars fee and cartage to the mill and the system was deemed imperfect.

"The commission noted that fixing of the mechanical harvester's rate is anticipated to allow the bargaining power to shift from mechanical harvester owners to the growers and calls on owners of harvesters to consider the plight of farmers and ensure that prices charged to farmers conform to ethical standards.

"The commission, after its detailed independent analysis recommended that the mechanical harvesting rate must be fixed at $17.50 (VIP) per tonne.

"The financial cost analysis was done on current market situation, accounting profit for operating expense, loan repayments and other cost drivers.








