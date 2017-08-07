Hope for special children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Josefa Koroivueta. Picture: FILE

THERE is a need to address the needs of children with disabilities in the country.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, while officiating during the Early Childhood Education Week at Naivucini District School in Naitasiri last week.

He said people thought these special children could not be helped and that they were destined to a life of permanent reliance.

"This is simply not correct. There are interventions available that can develop the special abilities of such children to ensure that they are able to live an independent life or at least a life that is not totally dependent," Dr Koroivueta said.

"So for those parents who may have children living with disabilities, do not be ashamed to seek advice from us or from health officials on how we can help you better take care of your child with special needs."

He also added that students who had access to early childhood education had numerous benefits in their lifetime.