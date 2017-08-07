Fiji Time: 4:00 PM on Monday 7 August

ATSET commences projects

Kalesi Mele
Monday, August 07, 2017

IN an effort to build community rapport, the Air Terminal Services Employee Trust (ATSET) has commenced projects at the Lautoka Hospital.

The group was recently involved in the painting of wards in the children's section of the hospital as well as the installation of screens.

The project is spearheaded by one of the trust's founders, Jai Singh.

Mr Singh has welcomed other bodies interested in helping out to contact the trust.

He said the next phase of the project involved staff members helping with the project.

Trust secretary Vili Finau said they had completed painting the children's ward.

"We had commenced not only with painting but some renovation works at the children's ward namely the screening of windows to ward off mosquitoes in light of the high risk of dengue fever in the country," he said.

"Also, the painting of the nurses work station at the ward has helped lift their morale."

ATSET was established to protect the rights of workers. The company was formed by the workers and the Federated Airlines Staff Association (FASA) in 1981 to ensure the ground handling at the Nadi International Airport was taken over by a local company.








