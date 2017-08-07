Clinics, aerobics fight off NCDs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women of Naluwai Village after an aerobics exercise and volleyball clinic session conducted by Fiji Volleyball Federation. These women are above 70 years of age and have been consistently attending FVF sessions for the past three weeks. Picture: SUPPLIE

IT will not take only government neither the Ministry of Health nor private organisations to combat non-communicable diseases.

It will take the desire and efforts of each and every one.

Lifestyle disease has crippled society, some have had to give up certain things or make sacrifice in order to look after a loved one bedridden as a result of NCDs. For others they have had to go on with life after losing their loved ones to these diseases.

It is death that can be avoided, diseases that can be prevented but it all depends on the choices we make, the choice of living a happy and healthy lifestyle.

For everyone has the freedom to choose but no one has the freedom to choose the consequences of the choices they make.

NCD is the leading cause of morbidity, disability and mortality in Fiji with relatively early age of cardiovascular deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), this group of diseases, with lifelong disabilities and devastating complications is of great burden particularly to the MOH, as well as the community and the nation as a whole.

Research has seen that more women are likely to become obese as compared with men.

In what was never the case, Naitasiri, one of the most fertile provinces in the country, is now on the verge of a health crisis with more women suffering from lifestyle diseases.

The 2016 statistics released by the Health Ministry from the four health centres in the province revealed that 486 men are suffering from NCD as compared with 746 women. Of this figure, 60 men and 593 women are suffering from hypertension, while 46 men and 122 women are suffering from both hypertension and diabetes.

The Fiji Volleyball Federation, in conjunction with the Australian Government, is working closely with the ministry of health and villages in the province in trying to combat NCD.

"Findings from the Fiji NCD STEPS Survey conducted in 2002 found that females in Fiji were by far more obese than males, with indigenous Fijians almost doubling the rate of obesity compared with Fijians of Indian descent.

"The Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF) is embarking on a program that aims to get women physically active in an effort to reduce the risk factors of NCDs. The initiative is part of the Australian Government's Pacific Sports Partnerships (PSP) program funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Australian Aid program and managed by the Australian Sports Commission.

"PSP is supporting the Volleyball Australia and Oceania Zonal Volleyball Association to build the capacity of the Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF) to conduct quality sport for development programs," said FVF official Semaima Lagilagi.

Over the past three weeks, officials from the FVF have been conducting health and fitness programs in the province of Naitasiri.

"The team has been working with two villages, Naqali and Naluwai, for the last three weeks," she said.

"The villagers are required to undergo a basic screening at the beginning of the program and at the end to monitor their health and physical activity levels.

"The response that we have received has been very positive.

"The villagers, precisely the women, really enjoyed the program and most of them have recommended that we visit them again."