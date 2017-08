/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Peter Mazey during the Fiji Business Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Saturday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FILES of several "rogue elements" within the Fiji Police Force have been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) for independent investigations.

Confirming this, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said they resorted to this action because there had been cover-ups during certain internal investigations.

