Operation Veisiko assists police officers

Kalesi Mele
Monday, August 07, 2017

POLICE in the Western Division have entered into phase three of Operation Veisiko by assisting officers at the Namaka Police Station with cases which may have been unattended.

Headed by the deputy divisional police commander west Superintendent of Police Abdul Khan, the team is made up of officers from all policing units who have been tasked to assist Namaka personnel for a week.

