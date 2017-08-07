Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Monday 7 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'God's calling' on Ruth

Kalesi Mele
Monday, August 07, 2017

THREE years ago, Ruth Lal made a promise that she would commit to spreading the gospel of Christ if she was given a new lease of life.

A devoted Anglican, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and had to travel to Sydney, Australia, to undergo surgery. It was at this stage she decided if it was the will of God for her to live another day, she would dedicate her life to serving Him.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old was ordained a deacon at the Ba Anglican Church. This marked the first ordination at the 50-year-old chapel.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 56.140953.1409
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.42600.4140
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.63650.6115
USD 0.50340.4864

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. House fire claims five lives
  2. Deported
  3. NFP 'pretty relaxed' on poll results
  4. 'God's calling' on Ruth
  5. New challenge
  6. Karunaratne: Fijians looking for change
  7. 'People taking political position'
  8. Police investigate home fire, seek public help
  9. Speak out, says queen
  10. Never too late to change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  4. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  7. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)
  8. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  9. ACS netters receive new uniforms ahead of tourney Saturday (05 Aug)
  10. Fired 5 told, lodge grievances Thursday (03 Aug)