'God's calling' on Ruth

+ Enlarge this image Ruth Lal after being ordained a deacon. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THREE years ago, Ruth Lal made a promise that she would commit to spreading the gospel of Christ if she was given a new lease of life.

A devoted Anglican, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and had to travel to Sydney, Australia, to undergo surgery. It was at this stage she decided if it was the will of God for her to live another day, she would dedicate her life to serving Him.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old was ordained a deacon at the Ba Anglican Church. This marked the first ordination at the 50-year-old chapel.

