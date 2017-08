/ Front page / News

POLICE are continuing investigations into a fire that destroyed a home at Vatia, Siberia in Labasa on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had no leads into the case as yet.

Ms Naisoro said the incident happened between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday morning.

