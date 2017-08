/ Front page / News

IT was an ordinary Sunday minus the stress of preparing for another night at the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival for newly-crowned queen Ilisapeci Mira.

The Year 13 student of All Saints Secondary School has called on women to break the culture of silence and speak out against domestic violence.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.