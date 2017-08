/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths from Seaqaqa who were part of a blood drive in Labasa organised by the Northern Charity Alliance and the Bank of Baroda recently. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

POVERTY, health, education, housing and natural disasters continue to be issues of concern affecting people at the grassroots level.

Northern Charity Alliance president Arunesh Vishwa said these were the five strategies that the non-government organisation would focus on as part of its community work in the Northern Division.

