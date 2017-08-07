'People taking political position'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka. Picture: JONA KONATACI

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the August results of the Tebbutt-Times poll indicates that as the country moves closer to the election in 2018, more people are becoming interested in politics.

Responding to the results of the poll where Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama polled a popularity rating of 49 per cent, Mr Rabuka said people were moving from the undecided camp to make a choice.

