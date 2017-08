/ Front page / News

AN article titled "The tragedy of PC 121" in yesterday's edition of

The Sunday Times incorrectly implied that the plane crash of PC 121 in Mataicicia, Delailasakau, Naitasiri on July 24, 1999 was a first of its kind in Fiji. In fact,

the first plane crash in Fiji happened at Dama, Bua on Vanua Levu in 1979. We apologise for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.