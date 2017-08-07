Correction

/ Front page / News

An article in The Fiji Times on Friday, August 4 under the headline "MoH's customer centre stretches resources" had stated that "Responding to individual requests via the Ministry of Health and Medical Services customer care centre is a significant drain to the ministry's resources".

However, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' permanent secretary Philip Davies

has clarified that he indicated in his response to queries by this newspaper that it was the need to respond to frequent questions from journalists which imposed a burden and not addressing issues raised by the public. We regret the error and apologise for any inconvenience it may have caused.