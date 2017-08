/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NFP leader Biman Prasad, left, speaks to The Fiji Times while party member Pio Tikoduadua looks on at their office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says it's "pretty relaxed" about the August Tebbutt-Times poll results which showed increased ratings for Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as the preferred choice for PM.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said this was to be expected because the poll was done in the aftermath of the 2017-2018 National Budget.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.