/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION political parties have realised the challenge before them as they map out strategies for the 2018 General Election.

Political leaders are of the view that the results of the August Tebbutt-Times poll,

where the popularity rating for FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama as the preferred PM has grown, present a new challenge for them. The challenge is how to win the hearts of Fijian voters.