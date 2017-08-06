Fiji Time: 1:24 AM on Monday 7 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Highlight messages of the SDG13: Speaker

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, August 06, 2017

Update: 6:38PM SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni hopes that the Vodafone Hibiscus festival contestants this year could highlight messages of the Sustainable Development Goal 13 through their research topics, speeches and their talents.

Dr Luveni who was the chief guest at the soft launch of the festival last night said addressing climate change is no longer the sole responsibility of the Government but every community and individual that cares about life, preservation and sustainability.

The festival committee's decision to choose the theme- 'Climate Change: Telling our own Narrative'- Dr Luveni said augured well for the chairmanship role that the Government assumed and would culminate at the COP23 conference to be held in Bonn, Germany in November, this year.

"I also hope that we can capture fresh ideas from them that can help us make quality decisions in addressing domestic environmental challenges that impact greatly on climate change."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The tragedy of PC 121
  2. Sex crime alarm
  3. Popular PM
  4. School turns 50
  5. Military to undertake disciplinary process
  6. Olive juggles sports, work and family
  7. Voli kicks LMS to U17 final against RKS
  8. Scrutiny over debt
  9. Mahogany gains
  10. Editor's response:

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  3. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  4. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  5. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  6. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  7. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  8. Mum on rape charge refused bail Monday (31 Jul)
  9. Request to return 'home' Monday (31 Jul)
  10. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)