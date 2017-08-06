Highlight messages of the SDG13: Speaker

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni meets contestants during last night's soft launch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:38PM SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni hopes that the Vodafone Hibiscus festival contestants this year could highlight messages of the Sustainable Development Goal 13 through their research topics, speeches and their talents.

Dr Luveni who was the chief guest at the soft launch of the festival last night said addressing climate change is no longer the sole responsibility of the Government but every community and individual that cares about life, preservation and sustainability.

The festival committee's decision to choose the theme- 'Climate Change: Telling our own Narrative'- Dr Luveni said augured well for the chairmanship role that the Government assumed and would culminate at the COP23 conference to be held in Bonn, Germany in November, this year.

"I also hope that we can capture fresh ideas from them that can help us make quality decisions in addressing domestic environmental challenges that impact greatly on climate change."