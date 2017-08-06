Fraud suspects returned to China

Update: 5:00PM SEVENTY-SEVEN people believed to be suspects in an online fraud have been rounded up in Fiji and flown to China.
According to news.xinhuanet.com
the suspects were part of an online gambling gang that operated from China,
Indonesia and Fiji.
It is alleged that the suspects are involved in
more than 50 cases involving close to $US 900, 000 that targeted victims in
mainland China.
The online news says Chinese police
sent a team to Fiji on July 2, and the suspects were arrested on July 18 in
raids that destroyed five dens and saw mobile phones, computers, bank cards and
other equipment confiscated.
It was the first time for Chinese police to bring back so many
suspects from an Oceanian country.