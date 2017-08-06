Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Sunday 6 August

Fraud suspects returned to China

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, August 06, 2017

Update: 5:00PM SEVENTY-SEVEN people believed to be suspects in an online fraud have been rounded up in Fiji and flown to China.

According to news.xinhuanet.com the suspects were part of an online gambling gang that operated from China, Indonesia and Fiji.

It is alleged that the suspects are involved in more than 50 cases involving close to $US 900, 000 that targeted victims in mainland China.

The online news says Chinese police sent a team to Fiji on July 2, and the suspects were arrested on July 18 in raids that destroyed five dens and saw mobile phones, computers, bank cards and other equipment confiscated.

It was the first time for Chinese police to bring back so many suspects from an Oceanian country.








