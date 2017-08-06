PM: Every Fijian deserves an equal role

Update: 4:46PM EVERY Fijian regardless of our background, our beliefs, our status, where we live ? deserves an equal role in the progress of our nation and an equal share in the prosperity we bring to our shores.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this
while officiating at the
fundraiser for the development of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha
Rewa branch yesterday evening.
Mr Bainimarama said the Shree Sanatan Dharam
Pratinidhi Sabha has worked with the Government in creating a more knowledge
based society.
"As your Prime Minister, I believe that the
opportunities we provide our young people are the ultimate measure of our
success," he said.
"I believe that expanding access to high quality
education is the greatest possible legacy we can leave for our children. And I
believe that the policies that shape our development benefit our people on the
basis of merit - on their positive contributions to our society."