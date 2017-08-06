PM: Every Fijian deserves an equal role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama meets with members of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Rewa branch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:46PM EVERY Fijian regardless of our background, our beliefs, our status, where we live ? deserves an equal role in the progress of our nation and an equal share in the prosperity we bring to our shores.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this while officiating at the fundraiser for the development of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Rewa branch yesterday evening.

Mr Bainimarama said the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha has worked with the Government in creating a more knowledge based society.

"As your Prime Minister, I believe that the opportunities we provide our young people are the ultimate measure of our success," he said.

"I believe that expanding access to high quality education is the greatest possible legacy we can leave for our children. And I believe that the policies that shape our development benefit our people on the basis of merit - on their positive contributions to our society."