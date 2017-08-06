Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Sunday 6 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: Every Fijian deserves an equal role

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, August 06, 2017

Update: 4:46PM EVERY Fijian regardless of our background, our beliefs, our status, where we live ? deserves an equal role in the progress of our nation and an equal share in the prosperity we bring to our shores.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this while officiating at the fundraiser for the development of the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Rewa branch yesterday evening.

Mr Bainimarama said the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha has worked with the Government in creating a more knowledge based society.

"As your Prime Minister, I believe that the opportunities we provide our young people are the ultimate measure of our success," he said.

"I believe that expanding access to high quality education is the greatest possible legacy we can leave for our children. And I believe that the policies that shape our development benefit our people on the basis of merit - on their positive contributions to our society."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Popular PM
  2. Sex crime alarm
  3. School turns 50
  4. Military to undertake disciplinary process
  5. Voli kicks LMS to U17 final against RKS
  6. Scrutiny over debt
  7. Editor's response:
  8. Mahogany gains
  9. Students receive awards for essay competition
  10. Rubbish dumps top concerns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  2. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  3. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  8. Mum on rape charge refused bail Monday (31 Jul)
  9. Request to return 'home' Monday (31 Jul)
  10. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)