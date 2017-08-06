Sports tourism thriving: Koya

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Industry, Trade Tourism and Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Siddiq Koya with World renowned extreme sports motorbike rider Robbie Maddison. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:32PM SPORTS tourism is thriving.

Minister for Industry, Trade Tourism and Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Siddiq Koya highlighted this while meeting up with World renowned extreme sports motorbike rider Robbie Maddison today.

"It is wonderful to see that sports tourism is growing by the day and we get to host a world record holder in World record length motorcycle jump and surfing on a dirt bike," Mr Koya said.

With the arrival of the Fiji International Golf Championship, Super Rugby, Fiji Pro (Surfing) Championship and Extreme Sports, Minister Koya believes sports tourism is thriving.

Meanwhile Mr Madison says Fiji has always been a dream for him after riding the waves on his specially modified motorbike at the Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi.

"Fiji has always been a dream for me and I love the country, the people it's truly paradise and I hope to continue returning to this beautiful country," Mr Madison said.

Mr Maddison who is in the country for the last two days was attracted to Fiji's cloud-break waves near Tavarua Island.