Sports tourism thriving: Koya

Update: 4:32PM SPORTS tourism is thriving.
Minister for Industry, Trade Tourism and Lands and Mineral
Resources Faiyaz Siddiq Koya highlighted this while meeting up with World renowned
extreme sports motorbike rider Robbie Maddison today.
"It is wonderful to see that
sports tourism is growing by the day and we get to host a world record holder
in World record length motorcycle jump and surfing on a dirt bike," Mr
Koya said.
With the arrival of the Fiji International Golf Championship,
Super Rugby, Fiji Pro (Surfing) Championship and Extreme Sports, Minister Koya
believes sports tourism is thriving.
Meanwhile Mr Madison says Fiji has always been a dream for him
after riding the waves on his specially modified motorbike at the Wailoaloa
Beach in Nadi.
"Fiji has always been a dream for
me and I love the country, the people it's truly paradise and I hope to
continue returning to this beautiful country," Mr Madison said.
Mr Maddison who is in the country
for the last two days was attracted to Fiji's cloud-break waves near Tavarua
Island.