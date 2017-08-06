6.1 mag earthquake in Solomon Is

Update: 4:09PM A 6.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at mid-day today in the Solomon Islands region.
The
Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake
occurred at 12.15pm, and was located 192km Southeast from Honiara, Solomon
Islands, 1109km Northwest from Port Vila, Vanuatu, and 2029km Northwest from
Suva.
The
unit stated the strong earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.
It
has also reassured members of the general public that this earthquake did not
pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.