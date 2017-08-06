6.1 mag earthquake in Solomon Is

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:09PM A 6.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at mid-day today in the Solomon Islands region.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake occurred at 12.15pm, and was located 192km Southeast from Honiara, Solomon Islands, 1109km Northwest from Port Vila, Vanuatu, and 2029km Northwest from Suva.

The unit stated the strong earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

It has also reassured members of the general public that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.