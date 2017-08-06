Operation Veisiko into third phase

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An officer conducts visitation of business community in Namaka during Operation Veisiko. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:27PM NAMAKA in Nadi is the focus area of operation for the Fiji Police Force in their third phase of Operation Veisiko.

The operation sees the officers' help with criminal investigations, community policing, traffic bookings and drug operations.

A taskforce from the divisional headquarters assisted officers at the Namaka Police Station.

Headed by the Deputy Divisional Police Commander West Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Khan, the team is made up of officers from of all Policing Units who have been tasked to assist Namaka personnel for a period of one week.

"The main focus is to assist our officers with some of their cases and also give them the opportunity to get out and conduct visitations of those staying in their area of operation".