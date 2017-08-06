Operation Veisiko into third phase

Update: 3:27PM NAMAKA in Nadi is the focus area of operation for the Fiji Police Force in their third phase of Operation Veisiko.
The operation
sees the officers' help with criminal investigations, community policing,
traffic bookings and drug operations.
A taskforce
from the divisional headquarters assisted officers at the Namaka Police
Station.
Headed by the
Deputy Divisional Police Commander West Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Khan,
the team is made up of officers from of all Policing Units who have been tasked
to assist Namaka personnel for a period of one week.
"The main
focus is to assist our officers with some of their cases and also give them the
opportunity to get out and conduct visitations of those staying in their area
of operation".