West police taskforce targets drivers

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, August 06, 2017

Update: 3:14PM THE Western Division Police taskforce is currently covering the Namaka area of operation in actively pursuing awareness campaigns targeting drivers at all hours of the day.

Deputy Divisional Police Commander Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Khan said the road safety awareness campaign is part of Operation Veisiko. 

"We will be relentless in disseminating the message about road safety because we need to prevent more lives being lost on our roads in the Western Division".

Meanwhile the Western Division has to date recorded 21 of the 37 deaths recorded on Fiji?s roads.








