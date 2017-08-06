West police taskforce targets drivers

Update: 3:14PM THE Western Division Police taskforce is currently covering the Namaka area of operation in actively pursuing awareness campaigns targeting drivers at all hours of the day.
Deputy
Divisional Police Commander Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Khan said the
road safety awareness campaign is part of Operation Veisiko.
"We will be relentless
in disseminating the message about road safety because we need to prevent more
lives being lost on our roads in the Western Division".
Meanwhile the
Western Division has to date recorded 21 of the 37 deaths recorded on Fiji?s
roads.