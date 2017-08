/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eliki Senivasa. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:02PM CONSERVATOR of forests, Eliki Senivasa has retired.

Responding to questions sent from this newspaper to the Ministry of Forests regarding issues raised during a consultation in the North, Mr Senivasa directed questions to a Mrs Sanjana Lal.

He said he had retired from service.

Mrs Lal is now the new Conservator of Forests.