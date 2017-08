/ Front page / News

Update: 2:52PM A MAN is in custody after he allegedly assaulted three police officers this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the officers were attending to a report concerning some people who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and causing trouble at a shop in Wailevu.

She said the suspect resisted arrest and allegedly assaulted the officers all of whom sustained injuries.

"The suspect is in custody at Labasa PS as investigations continue," she said.