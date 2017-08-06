Fiji Time: 6:28 PM on Sunday 6 August

Missing person: Asena Tiko

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, August 06, 2017

Update: 2:46PM THE Police is requesting the public for information that could assist in locating a 25-year-old woman of Lami who has been missing since July 14, 2017.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said a missing person's report was lodged at the Lami Police Station for a Asena Tiko.

"Relatives reported her missing on July 18 after she failed to return home on July 14," Ms Naisoro

"She left home and did not inform anyone of her plans," she said.

Meanwhile anyone with information that could help locate Asena is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9905384.








