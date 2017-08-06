Missing person: Asena Tiko

Update: 2:46PM THE Police is requesting the public for information that could assist in locating a 25-year-old woman of Lami who has been missing since July 14, 2017.
Police
spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said a missing person's report was lodged at the Lami
Police Station for a Asena Tiko.
"Relatives reported her missing
on July 18 after she failed to return home on July 14," Ms Naisoro
"She left home and did not inform
anyone of her plans," she said.
Meanwhile anyone with
information that could help locate Asena is kindly requested to call Crime
Stoppers on 919 or 9905384.